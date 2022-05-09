Karan Tacker expresses gratitude for the ‘love & acceptance’ as he completes 13 years in the industry

Karan Tacker is among the smarted and most talented actors in the Telly industry. He is not only a fabulous actor but also a fantastic host and dancer. He has been part of many shows including Love Ne Mila Di Jodi, Rang Badalti Odhani, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, and others. He has also been part of reality shows as a contestant as well as a host. Some of them include Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, The Voice, Strictly Come Dancing 13, Nach Baliye 8, Kitchen Champion and more. The actor completed 13 years in the entertainment industry recently, and he shared a special post to express gratitude for the immense love he received over the years.

In the post shared by Karan Tacker, he captioned, “Today I complete 13yrs of being an actor. From kicking off Love ne mila di Jodi as Sameer on 9th may , to Rang Badalti Odhanis Shantanu , to Viren of Ek hazaron, to the multiple shows I hosted , danced , performed in , to my favourite character till date Farooq Ali in SpecialOps !I just feel so much gratitude for the love and acceptance and undying adulation for doing something that makes me the happiest ! I love you all! Here’s a little drop of my Favourite character till date as a little thank you for everything! And I just can’t wait to share with you what’s coming up next !!”

See the post here-

Karan Tacker was last seen in the web series Special OPS and Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story. He was highly appreciated for his role in the show.

Also read- It's Khoon, Paseena..aur Climax for Karan Tacker as he drops mind blowing still from ‘Special Ops’