Karan Tacker moves to Lonavala with family as five people in his Mumbai building test positive for COVID 19

TV actor Karan Tacker has temporarily shifted to Lonavala with his parents and sister, owing to the continuing rise in Coronavirus cases in Mumbai. Read on.

, who is best remembered for his role in Star Plus's Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, has temporarily shifted to Lonavala. Yes, Karan has moved out of his Mumbai residence amid the increasing Coronavirus scare in the city. The actor shifted to Lonavala with his parents and his sister, as five people from his Mumbai residential complex (in Andheri) tested positive for COVID-19. The actor decided for safety puroses, as he was worried about his parent's health, who are aged.

Talking about his decision, the handsome actor told Mid-day that after the number of COVID-19 cases in his building shot up, he decided to leave the city. He said that his parents are old, and he is constantly worried about their health conditions. Karan further added that much to their fortune, they all are safe until now. He stated that both far. Aamby and Lonavala have healthcare facilities, and if needed (that is in worst sitautions), they can travel back to Mumbai again.

The young actor also added that he is sharing the hosuehold load with his ssiter, and also goes to the supermarket for grocery shopping with her. When Karan was asked about getting back to work, the actor told that if he needs to begin shooting again, then he will mov back to the city (Mumbai). He will go back to his Lonavala residence only after quarantining himself. The talented actor also stated that would be the best scenario to return to Mumbai as soon as the pandemic starts settling down.

Share your comment ×