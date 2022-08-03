Karan Tacker opens up on getting rejected by show makers for hypocritical reasons & getting ‘small-town parts’

Karan Tacker has completed over a decade in the acting industry and he is among the prominent actors in the industry. He started his acting career with Love Ne Mila Di Jodi and went on to work in some popular shows like Rang Badalti Odhani, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, among others. The actor is a fitness enthusiast and among the fittest actors in the industry, but he recently shared with News 18 about facing rejections for being too fit.

Karan starred in Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer-Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in a supporting role. He was later seen in web shows like Special Ops and Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story. Besides OTT shows, he also featured in the TV shows like Naagin 3, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Rang Badalti Odhani. He recently lend his voice to Spotify’s podcast Droh.

Talking about rejections in his career, Karan told News18, “I have never been told to ‘correct’ something but what has always been a barrier for me is ‘you look too good for the part’. That has been a real challenge that I have been facing for a very long time. I have been told, ‘You are a good-looking guy so that’s the problem’ or they tell me ‘you are a fit guy, don’t be so fit’.”

Naagin 3 actor further added “I find them quite hypocritical because I have realised that when you see people who come from film families, their entry into films is with their physicality. ‘Iske body acchi hai, iski shakal acchi hai, baal acche hai (He/She has a good body, face or hair’. The idea is that. So I feel it’s quite hypocritical that to launch a starkid, you want the whole package but to find an actor, the package is the problem and then you are okay to accept those people.”

Karan also said that actors even with the best bodies, at times end up getting ‘small-town parts.’ They added that those who look good are often portrayed as darker in skin tone.

