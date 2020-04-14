Karan Tacker reveals he is not in touch with Krystle Dsouza: Never separated because of personal differences

Karan Tacker gets talking about what happened with Krystle Dsouza, his equation with ex-girlfriends and dating rumours. Here's what he has to say about them.

and Krystle Dsouza shared screen space back in 2011 as they were a part of the multi-starrer Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. The show also featured Nia Sharma and in the lead role. And while the show was quite a hit with the fans, the leading duo of Karan and Krystle had an equally amazing fan following. As it turns out, things did not quite go well between the two and they eventually parted ways. In fact, the two don't follow each other on social media either.

And well, now, in a recent conversation with a leading portal, Karan was quizzed about Krystle and if he is still in touch with her. To this, the actor said that they are not in touch and also added that though he doesn't want to reveal any details, he never said that the two separated because of personal differences. He was also asked if he would work with him if given a chance, and to that, she said how he always looks at the scripts and not who is working with him for the project. He said how he does not really have a problem.

Karan has been in the news for allegedly dating actress Shrey Chaudhry, and when he was asked about it, the actor outright denied any such report. In addition, he also revealed that he is a private person and so he does not let his personal life come under the public eye. During the same conversation, Karan also revealed how exes make for great best friends and though he said that it is ironic things don't work out, they know you the best and so he feels that way about being friends with exes.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :TOI

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More