Karan Tacker REVEALS if he will be a part of Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai 2

Karan Tacker, who is still remembered as Viren Singh Vadhera from Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai recently revealed if he would want to be a part of the second season of the show if it ever happens.

is one of the finest actors in the Indian Television industry. The handsome hunk began his journey on TV with Love Ne Mila Di Jodi in 2009. However, it was only after 2 years that Karan became a household name. Yes, the young actor garnered the limelight as Viren Singh Vadhera in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Ha. Also, starring Krystle Dsouza, Nia Sharma, and , the show became an instant hit among the viewers, who connected with the plotline.

EHRMMBH revolved around the lives of two sisters Jeevika and Maanvi. Jeevika and Viren's on-screen chemistry grabbed many eyeballs. Fans adored their jodi and showered them with immense love. Even today, many recognize Karan as Viren, and the show holds a special place in the hearts of the audience. The actor recently reminisced the good old days in a chat with a leading entertainment portal. Karan said it is amazing to see that EHRMMBH still enjoys such a massive fan following.

He revealed that because of the support of the fans, the show keeps re-running on Star Utsav quite frequently. He further added that fans still keep messaging him that the show has returned to TV, and the feeling is overwhelming. The actor stated that it is good to know that his work resonates with people even after so many years.

So, when Karan was asked if he will be a part of Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai 2, he gave a prompt reply. The actor said, 'Jab season 2 aayega, tab yeh baat karenge (When season 2 comes, we will talk about this at that time.) Well, his vague answer has sent out mixed feelings.

Meanwhile, Karan recently revealed that he is not in touch with Krystle after their fallout. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want to see Karan and Krystle share screen-space again? Let us know in the comment section below.

