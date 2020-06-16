Karan Tacker reveals why he posted work content while everyone mourned the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput

Actor Karan Tacker took to Instagram Stories to explain why he posted work-related content at a time when everyone is mourning the loss of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

"While it might seem a bit insensitive to some to be putting up work posts given the current situation. But there are some professional commitments that could not be avoided. Thank you for understanding. I am just as shook as you are," Karan explained.

Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday. He was just 34.



His funeral on Monday was attended by his family, who flew in from Patna, and industry colleagues including Vivek Oberoi, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, , Varun Sharma and Abhishek Kapoor.

Credits :IANS

