Karan Tacker reveals why he posted work content while everyone mourned the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput
"While it might seem a bit insensitive to some to be putting up work posts given the current situation. But there are some professional commitments that could not be avoided. Thank you for understanding. I am just as shook as you are," Karan explained.
Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday. He was just 34.
His funeral on Monday was attended by his family, who flew in from Patna, and industry colleagues including Vivek Oberoi, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Abhishek Kapoor.
Anonymous 35 minutes ago
Aren't u the biggest ass licker of karan johar and his gang