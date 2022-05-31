Karan Tacker tests positive for COVID-19; Requests people to wear mask and be careful; VIDEO

The impact of the widespread coronavirus might have weakened in the past few months, but the virus has sprung up again. The COVID 19 cases are on the rise again and some stars have also contracted it. One of them is actor Karan Tacker, who recently took to social media to confirm about being COVID positive. Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai shared that he had avoided it for the past two years but it finally got hold of him and urged people to not take this virus lightly.

In the post shared by Karan Tacker, he revealed in a poetic way the virus. He said, “I dodged the virus for good two years, but this COVID turned out to be a dheet, finally got the best of me and attacked me on my peeth, the coughing and sneezing make me skip heartbeats, but the aches and the chills makes me realize i am a mortal like any other deadbeat, so wear a mask, don’t try to cheat, vaccine, booster, mask, repeat.”. He captioned the post, “Covid ki Rap sheet , Down with the bug guys , getting better. but anyone whose been in close quarters with me , watch out for symptoms and isolate pleaSe.”

Numerous friends of the actors wished him a speedy recovery. Karanveer Mehra wrote, “Dude that seems to be the latest one .. let’s called it .. PoeticCovid4.0 , speedy recovery my man ..”, Praveen Nair commented, “Take care and get well soon brother”, Udit Sehgal commented, “Get well soon !!”. Many of his fans also took to the comments section for wishing speedy recovery of the actor.

