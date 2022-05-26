Karan V Grover and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali fame actress Sayli Salunkhe to join hands for a new show?

Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show airs on COLORS TV and is produced by popular TV actors Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta. The daily soap features Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, and Isha Malviya as leads. Popular Television actor Karan V Grover is also a part of this popular show. However, now as per the latest reports, Karan is all set to star in a new Star Bharat show as the lead actor.

As mentioned in Telly Chakkar, Karan and popular Star Plus show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali fame actress Sayli Salunkhe has been roped in for a new upcoming show. Earlier in Telly Chakkar's report, it was mentioned that the Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali producer Sandeep Sikand is all set to bring a new show to Star Bharat and will be casting Sayli as the lead actress. However, the storyline and concept are yet to be known. Now as per the recent Telly Chakkar Instagram post, famous TV actor Karan V Grover has been roped in to play the lead actor opposite Sayli.

However and official confirmation from the makers is yet to be out. Sayli and Karan both are quite active on their Instagram handles and often share their pictures with their fans. Well, now their fans are eagerly waiting for the two to announce their collaboration. On the professional front, Sayli Salunkhe is presently seen in Spy Bahu as Drishti and she is surely nailing her character there. Speaking of Karan, the actor was also seen in the popular daily soap Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum opposite gorgeous Dipika Kakar.

