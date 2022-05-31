Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal get married: Sudhanshu Pandey, Ridhi Dogra & more congratulate couple

Television actor Karan V Grover tied the knot with his ladylove Poppy Jabbal on Tuesday, May 31. The actor surprised everyone by posting a picture from his wedding on social media. The duo tied the knot in a traditional Punjabi style where the bride and the groom twinned with each other in pastel outfits. Karan wore a baby pink coloured sherwani with a pagdi (turban) and held a sword in his hand during the rituals.

Bride Poppy Jabbal looked mesmerizingly beautiful in a pastel lehenga, heavy choker, maang teeka, and nose accessory. She looked straight out of a fairy tale book in that lovely veil. Karan shared the wedding photo on Instagram and captioned it, "MayDay MayDay We finally did it 31•05•2022 #MayDay (sic)"

Karan V Grover's friends from the industry were 'thrilled' to see him married and poured congratulatory messages on his post. Sudhanshu Pandey, Ridhi Dogra, Kanika Mann, Sahil Anand, Sunny Singh, Varun Mitra, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Arman Jain, and many others dropped lovely wishes for the newlyweds.

Karan and Poppy have been in a relationship for the past several years and they have never shied away from expressing their admiration and love for each other in public. Their respective Instagram accounts are filled with little joyful moments that they spent together.

Karan and Poppy got married in a very hush-hush manner and never let anyone know about their wedding plans. Pinkvilla tried to contact the couple to verify their wedding news but despite repeated attempts, the calls went unanswered. Talking about their love story, the dup had first met in a parking lot and met again through some common friends. Soon after, they started dating.

On the professional front, actor Karan Grover is known for shows such as Udaariyaan, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Bahu Humari Rajni Kant and Nach Baliye among others.

