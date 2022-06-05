Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal visit Golden Temple to seek blessings post their marriage; PHOTO

Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal visited the Golden Temple, Amritsar a few days after tying the knot with each other. The duo is overjoyed to enter this new phase of their lives. They left everyone stunned with the news of their marriage. Messages of 'Congratulations' have been in order for them and they've thanked everyone for their wishes. The couple dated each other for a decade before taking the plunge and were quite vocal about their relationship on social media too.

Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal visit the Golden Temple

The newly married couple posted a beautiful picture of themselves from the Gurdwara and captioned it, "Blessings all the way. Heartfelt gratitude for all your affection in the form of messages, posts, calls, gifts, and gestures. Apologies if we haven’t been able to respond to each one of you personally. We know your love protects us guides us and empowers us. Thank You (sic)" Poppy wore a soft lilac salwar kameez and the glow was evident on her face. Karan, on the other hand, wore a blue kurta and white pyjama.

Check out the post here:

Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal exchanged wedding vows on Tuesday, May 31 in Chail, Himachal Pradesh. They explored this place during one of their treks and decided to get married there. Giving some details about the wedding, Poppy Jabbal's best friend Sonnallii Seygall exclusively told Pinkvilla, "This is one of the most thoughtful weddings I have attended, with just 50 guests, closest friends, and family of the couple, at a picturesque resort in Chail. Anand Karaj took place on top of a hill amongst nature with all rituals including 'joota chhupayi'." Sonnallii also opened up about how Karan and Poppy's love story makes her believe in "solid love" and "relationship" for life.

On the professional front, Karan V Grover will be seen in a new show by producer-actor Sandiip Sikcand titled, 'Bahut Pyaar Karte Hain.'

