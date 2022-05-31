Karan V Grover marries longtime girlfriend Poppy Jabbal; Shares FIRST PIC from his wedding

Popular Television actor Karan V Grover has been dating Poppy Jabbal for more than a decade. It was recently reported that the two are all set to enter the new phase in their lives and will soon get hitched in an intimate ceremony. When asked about his marriage plans, in 2021, Karan had expressed that Poppy and he had no plans of getting married. Well, it seems like the couple changed their minds. The recent reports claimed that the duo will tie the knot on June 1st. It was also said that it will take place in Himachal Pradesh in the presence of close family and friends and the wedding functions have already begun. It was said that Karan and Poppy's common friends Rai Laaxmi, Shama Sikander with husband James Milliron, Sonnalli Seygall will be attending the wedding and that they have already left for the wedding.

The reports also claimed that Karan and Poppy are tying the knot in a secluded wedding, away from the hustle-bustle of city life. The couple will also be throwing a reception party. Instead of June 1, the couple have got hitched today on 31st May in an intimate ceremony. Today, taking to his Instagram handle, the Udaariyaan actor dropped the first picture from his wedding ceremony. Sharing this adorable picture with Poppy Jabbal, Kunal wrote, "MayDay‼️ MayDay ‼️ We finally did it 31•05•2022" Fans have dropped their blessings for the duo in the comment section.

Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal love story:



Karan and Poppy had first met in a car parking area and later they met again through some common friends and soon started dating. In fact, Karan and Poppy have quite a lot in common, the duo loves traveling and shares the same sun sign that is Cancer.

About Poppy Jabbal:



Poppy Jibbal is a popular name in the entertainment industry. She is an extremely talented actress, anchor, model, and more. She has worked as a host for numerous sports shows and is a very popular influencer. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actress recently came to the limelight with the web series Broken But Beautiful (2018). She had also worked in some Punjabi movies.

