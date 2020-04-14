Karan V Grover OPENS UP on Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’s super virus track and Coronavirus coincidence

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actor Karan V Grover recently opened up about his quarantine time, love from Ronakshi fans, the super virus track on the show and more. Read on.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum starring Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover went off-air in mid-March 2020, leaving many fans disappointed. Yes, the Star Plus popular drama was pulled off suddenly on March 14 and left Ronakshi fans almost crying. In a conversation with Times of India, Karan V Grover aka Dr. Sippy from KHKT, opened up about his quarantine plays, the super virus track, leaving Ronakshi fans disappointed and more. While Karan was deciding on what needs to be done next after the show's closure, the Coronavirus lockdown was announced in the country leaving him domesticated.

Talking about his quarantine life, Karan said that though he is a very homebound person, the lockdown has restricted all movements. Just like many others, he is also yearning to go out and chill with friends. The actor is busy cleaning the house, cooking and doing all other household chores during this social distancing phase. He also said that he has learned to make poha and is practicing yoga every day at home. The handsome hunk also went through a transformation as he shaved his beard after a long time.

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim Love Story: Here's a timeline of the Sasural Simar Ka couple's journey of love

Opening up Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’s super-virus track at the end of the show, Karan revealed that it was only a coincidence with the Coronavirus outbreak in India. He said that when COVID-19 started spreading in China's Wuhan, the team was discussing the track. Later, the producer Sandiip Sikcand came up with the idea of creating at least 15 episodes on the super virus track, wherein Dr. Rohit finds a cure to it. He mentioned that a lot of research was done to bring in the track and they were then not aware that time that Coronavirus will reach our country like this.

When asked about how he feels receiving so much love for the on-screen pair Sonakshi and Rohit, Karan said that it always feels good. He is happy with the fact that the fans love an actor and an actress and wish to see them grow as a couple on-screen. However, he revealed that Dipika and he were never so much less inclined to social media reactions and never discussed #RoNakshi.

Speaking about fans signing a petition to stop the show from going off-air, Karan said that the script and shot are done much before the audience reacts. Their reaction comes when the show goes on-air, but the script is finalized two months in advance and many people are involved in it. However, he did mention that the makers try to incorporate the changes suggested by fans.

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar shares goofy PHOTOS with hubby Shoaib Ibrahim amid Coronavirus lockdown; Check it out



Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Times of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×