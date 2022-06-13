Karan V Grover-Poppy Jabbal reception: Divyanka Tripathi, Vahbiz, Chhavi, Soumya & more enjoy at the function

Karan V Grover and long-time girlfriend Poppy Jabbal got married in an intimate ceremony in Himachal Pradesh. Away from the hustle-bustle of city life, the two tied the knot in the presence of their close family members and friends on 31st May 2022. While the wedding has a small gathering, the couple hosted a grand reception yesterday, which was attended by their good friends from the industry including Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Vahbiz Dorabjee and many others.

In the pictures and videos shared by the newlyweds, they are seen having a great time with their friends. Karan had sported a formal pantsuit and Poppy looked beautiful in the blush pink saree. They were seen cutting the cake together and getting clicked with friends. The couple also did a special first dance and post that everyone was seen dancing while holding hands. They were also seen breaking plates and having fun with others. Actress Riddhima Pandit shared pictures and videos of the exciting party. Shama Sikander and Saumya Tandon were also seen dancing together and enjoying themselves.

See the pictures and videos here-

Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal's dreamy wedding photos have left everyone in awe. Sonnalli Seygall, exclusively told Pinkvilla that not just the photo but everything about Karan and Poppy's wedding was dreamy. "This is one of the most thoughtful weddings I have attended, with just 50 guests, closest friends, and family of the couple, at a picturesque resort in Chail. Anand Karaj took place on top of a hill amongst nature with all rituals including 'joota chhupayi'." For the unversed, the Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actor has been in a relationship with Poppy for over a decade.

