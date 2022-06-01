Karan V Grover-Poppy Jabbal Wedding: Shama Sikander shares PICS & says 'We are happy it has finally happened'

One of the most adorable couples in the entertainment industry, Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal are happiest today as they finally got married. Udaariyaan actor Karan V Grover and girlfriend Poppy Jabbal have been dating for a long time, and they have now entered a new phase of their lives on 31st May 2022. The wedding took place with all the traditions and customs but with a small gathering in Himachal Pradesh. It was attended by their close friend Shama Sikander with her husband and she spoke about the wedding with Etimes.

Shama Sikander spoke happily about the newlyweds as she who was getting all decked up for Karan and Poppy’s reception. She said, “Honestly, it feels unreal, as all of us had given up (laughs!). Karan and Poppy have been dating for many years and we would often wonder when they planned to get married. They sprung the surprise on us over a video call, as Karan was in London back then and Poppy in Mumbai. That’s how we were invited. I actually thought they were joking and pulling a prank on James and me. It was so last minute that even we were taken by surprise. James (Milliron, her husband) and I were deciding to go on our honeymoon and they must have thought it to be better to tell us at that point or else we wouldn’t be there. They had said, ‘You can’t go anywhere because we are getting married’.”

She added, “We are just so happy that it has finally happened. I guess it does influence you in some way when your close friends are getting married and you see so much love around. All of us need to witness it unfold and when we see it ourselves, we, too, want it in life. All of us deserve the happiness.”

Check out pics shared by Shama-

For now, they are enjoying their time up in the mountains. Talking about Karan and Poppy’s destination wedding Himachal Pradesh. Shama shared that it’s beautiful up here and the weather is amazing. She added that Karan has a habit of taking all of us on treks on every birthday of his, so they were not surprised when then decided to get married in the mountains. She further shared that in her wedding, she was so stressed that she could barely enjoy anything. She didn’t have time or the energy to do anything, but she is dancing and enjoying their union.

Shama and James exchanged vows in March this year.

