Karan V Grover’s show 'Bahut Pyar Karte Hai' plot similar to Divyanka Tripathi’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein?

Star Bharat is coming up with a new show 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai', starring Karan V Grover as a Superstar 'Ritesh Malhotra' and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali fame actress Sayli Salunkhe, as a devoted single mother 'Indu Raina'. The show is about bringing together three strangers, 'Ritesh' and 'Indu', and a child named Zoon. The show will start airing very soon on TV screens.

As per the plot of the show, Ritesh Malhotra and Indu Raina will be seen getting together because of their love and adoration for the child. The plot of the show seems a bit similar to Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel’s popular show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'. But this is not true.

'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai' revolves around the lives of 'Indu', who had been a father and a mother both, to her child Zoon. Having this kind of responsibility changes a person and moulds them into a stronger version of themselves. With the arrival of a hopeless romantic Superstar, 'Ritesh Malhotra', the whole dynamic of her life gets shaken up.

It will be interesting to draw parallels from other shows, but the fact remains that 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai' is a breath of fresh air. We will get to see the ups and downs of these families and a very real story portrayed by talented actors and actresses in their respective roles.

Karan V Grover was last seen in the popular show Udaariyaan. The actor recently tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Poppal Jabbal in Himach Pradesh. They had thrown a grand reception, which was attended by the industry friends.

