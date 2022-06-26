Karan V Grover's wife Poppy Jabbal's 'Hunt is over'; Shares fun videos from her bachelorette party

Actor Karan V Grover tied the knot with longtime girlfriend, actress Poppy Jabbal on May 31, 2022, in Himachal Pradesh. Nearly a month after their marriage, Poppy shared hilarious photos and videos with her girl gang from her bachelorette party. Coordinating with each other in white, the bridesmaids looked gorgeous, while Poppy stunned in a sleeveless bronze dress and 'bride-to-be' sash. With scented candles, cakes, pizzas, and aesthetic decoration, Poppy Jabbal's bachelorette party was all fun and frolic.

Poppy Jabbal shared photos with friends Shama Sikander, Sonnalli Seygall and others with the caption: "The Epic Girly party ...... My girls made me feel all the love. Beautiful Hen !!!! My Udan patolas @sonnalliseygall @simrankaurmundi @letapisnam @shamasikander @iamraailaxmi @sonal_ahuja30 #huntisover #bacheloretteparty #henparty #hennight #fun #epic #GirlGang (sic)". Sonnalli commented on this post and asked Poppy about a beheading picture from the bash, and the bride asked Sonnalli to post that particular picture.

Check out the party pics here:

The curiousity over the beheading picture ended when Poppy Jabbal posted a video of her cutting the cake. It had Karan V Grover and Poppy as toppers on the cake, and she cut the groom's head wildly. The caption read, "HUNTED !!! My girls are the best #henparty #hennight #bachleorette #bachelorparty #fun #funnyreels #funnyvideo #crazy #girlfriend #girlsjustwannahavefun (sic)" and it explained everything.

Watch the video here:

A week ago, newly married couple Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal threw a reception party for their industry friends. Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Shama Sikander, Saumya Tandon, producer Sandiip Sikcand, Ridhima Pandit, Vahbiz Dorabjee and others attended the bash. They also inculcated the Greek ritual of breaking plates that ward off evil omens and danced till dawn.

