Karan Veer Mehra remembers late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as he shares old pictures on social media

Actor Karan Veer Mehra, who worked with late Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande in Pavitra Rishta, has shared old pictures featuring the trio.

Karan Veer shared the snapshots on Instagram. The pictures were clicked in different places including the sets.

In one picture, Sushant, Ankita and Karan Veer can be seen lying on the floor. Another image shows the trio smiling at the camera.

A third image has Sushant holding a little girl and giving a kiss on her cheek. Ankita and Karan Veer are also in the frame.

"Celebrating all the goodness in him @sushantsinghrajput hope he finds peace & we find closure, all the love to near and dear ones," Karan Veer captioned the pictures, tagging them with #globalprayers4ssr, #cbiforsushant#justiceforssr, #harharmahadev #omshanti.

Sushant rose to fame portraying the character of Manav Deshmukh in "Pavitra Rishta" in 2009. Ankita played his ladylove Archana Deshmukh. Karan Veer joined the show in 2013, as Naren Karmarkar.

Sushant was found dead at his residence on June 14. His family lodged an FIR accusing his girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, and her family with abetment to suicide among other charges. They have demanded a CBI investigation into his death.

Marking the two-month death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, his family members, fans and colleagues from the industry observed a prayer meet on Saturday.

Credits :IANS

