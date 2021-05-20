Karan Vohra is a fierce 'Dabangg Cop' as he joins the cast of Pinjara Khubsurti Ka; Read HERE

Karan Vohra will be essaying the role of ACP Raghav Shastri which will resemble the characteristics of Anil Kapoor from Malang in Pinjara Khubsurti Ka.

Karan Vohra is the latest edition in the cast of Pinjara Khubsurti Ka. He will be portraying the character of a fierce cop ACP Raghav Shastri. He said that the character traits of the role he will be playing is very different from what is usually shown on the OTT. He will be playing the 'no-nonsense cop' in the show, which is very much similar to Anil Kapoor's character in Malang. Karan’s character Raghav has known Mayura for a long time and is in love with her. His entry will open a new chapter in Mayura’s life.

“He is quite quirky and fun, but he also has the knack of getting serious very quickly. There are a lot of variations to his character. He can flip at any moment and that is one of his tendencies. He is not a completely negative personality, but there are some interesting shades to him. He has a past with Mayura, but we will get to know that when they come face to face,” Karan spoke of his character dynamic in the show. Karan also said that he found the character perfect drawn on the page and his entry in the show will be quite filmy, somewhat how Rohit Shetty shoots the entry sequences of cop characters.

“It’s not an out-and-out negative role. Omkar wants to keep Raghav away when he learns that at some point in life they were close. While Raghav sees all the wrong that Omkar has done to Mayura and he wants Omkar and Mayura to leave each other,” said Karan also mentioning that he is not the negative character in the show but he sure has shades of it.

