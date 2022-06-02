Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani starrer ‘Channa Mereya’ will go on-air from June end; Report

Actress Niyati Fatnani and popular star Karan Wahi are all set to collaborate for Star Bharat's new show ‘Channa Mereya’. Recently, it was reported that Niyati and Karan are roped in to play the main leads in this upcoming show. Niyati would be playing the role of ‘Jinni’ meanwhile Karan will essay the role of Aditya. The storyline of the show will revolve around Jinni and Aditya's world, and how they attract each other. Despite being poles apart, they complete one another.

As per Telly Chakkar's recent report, Niyati and Karan starrer Channa Meraya will start airing from June end onwards. However, an official confirmation from the makers is still not out. To note, Niyati Fatnani and Karan Wahi are collaborating for the first time and audiences are quite excited to witness their chemistry on-screen. With the star-studded cast, the show will undoubtedly catch the audience's attention and pique their interest. The show will soon start airing on Star Bharat.

Niyati Fatnani opens up on her character Jinni in Channa Mereya:

Niyati is quite excited about her upcoming project and shedding some details on her role, she shares, "Jinni Grewal lives in her own chaotic bubble. She and her family run a Dhaba in Amritsar that is extremely popular due to ‘Jinni ke haathon ka swaad’, and it's not just the food Jinni serves, but also the love and ‘apnapan’ she shares with the customers. Jinni is looking for something beyond her culinary abilities and lively giggles. She's like a bright star, always shining and spreading light. A star whose core is secretly seeking warmth in this cold world."

Karan Wahi as Aditya in Channa Mereya:

Karan will essay the role of Aditya, a 27-year-old iceberg with a volcano in its belly who aspires to be one of the world's largest hoteliers. He is on a quest for significance and meaning in his life and finds the answers in a girl he despises.

Actors like Anaya Rawal, Shardul Pandit, Priya Rajput, Ashish Kaul, Dhantejas Singh, and Jasleen Singh among others are all set to be a part of the show. Channa Meraya will be bankrolled by Beyond Dreams owned by Mamta and Yash Patnaik and will reportedly start airing from June end on Star Bharat.

