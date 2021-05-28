  1. Home
Karan Wahi on being a part of a COVID 19 campaign: When you experience personal loss, it does take a toll

In a recent chat, television actor Karan Wahi opened up about dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic and joining a campaign for Covid relief. Take a look.
5416 reads Mumbai Updated: May 28, 2021 11:18 pm
Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the country is facing a grim situation. The second wave of Covid-19 led to a spike in cases and as a result, the healthcare sector has been overburdened. In these unprecedented times, the frontline workers have relentlessly worked to help patients fight the deadly virus. Television actor Karan Wahi, who lost two relatives this month, spoke about joining a Covid relief campaign during these trying times.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Karan opened up about donating to a cause and later becoming a part of the campaign. He explained, “When you experience personal loss, it does take a toll. What’s helping me divert my mind is helping people.” After the actor donated funds for the cause, he joined a campaign called Healing with Humanity, which was started by Rahul Shetty and Paul Marshal. The actor explained the gravity of the situation amid the prolonged pandemic. “If someone privileged like me is reaching a point where I am worried about my next job or how long can I survive on my savings, then there are a lot of people out there, who are really suffering,” the star added.

While the campaign was initially meant to cater to people from the industry, they soon started getting calls from around the country. Speaking about the campaign, the actor expressed his gratitude towards all those contributing to the initiative. They have sent out relief packets in multiple cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Bhuvneshwar, Delhi, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, and Mogra in Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Karnataka.

Credits :Hindustan Times

