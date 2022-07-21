Karan Wahi on downside of doing TV shows: You start missing out on life

Karan Wahi, who is an ace actor, host and entertainer, is currently seen in Channa Mereya. He has been part of numerous TV shows over the years but has taken a break from daily soap. The actor has now returned to television after a hiatus of 6 long years. Recently, the good-looking actor spoke to ETimes TV about his comeback and what kept him away. He also spoke about working with Niyati Fatnani in his new show Channa Mereya.

Talking about the reason for being away from TV, he said, "I’ve been offered good stories in the past and there were few which I really wanted to do. We all know television is a very big time commitment and while working on TV there’s hardly any time for your personal life. We spend so much time on the sets that we don’t find any time to do other things including holidays. I am not talking about other work I am generally talking about life. You start missing out on the number of leaves or life. That was the only thought which was stopping me from taking up TV commitment. This was the only reason why I was saying no to television and not because I wanted to do 10 different things."

Talking about working with Niyati Fatnani, he said, "I haven’t shot much with Niyati, we have just started shooting together. But whatever we have done together it’s been nice. Because she has done work before she knows her craft. When a person has an experience then work happens smoothly. Not that a newcomer cannot do that but when you are experienced you know the vibe of the sets, you are prepared with your lines, then there is a comfort factor. She is such a talented actor and she has a huge fan following."

He shared that he loves the vibe the show has and really likes the people who are working on the show. He added that he is working with the show’s director, after 13 years, and the DOP is the same person with whom he worked in REMIX, and he is working with him after 15-17 years. He added that it is a lot of fun to be on the sets.

