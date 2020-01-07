Karan Wahi finds his happy space in Uditi Singh and THESE pics are a proof to their love story

Television actor Karan Wahi wins heart as he shares adorable pictures with his lady love Uditi Singh which speaks volumes about their love story.

Karan Wahi has been among the most handsome actors in the television industry and enjoys a massive fan following. The actor never fails to grab the eyeballs for his chocolate boy looks and incredible anchoring skills. However, this time Karan is making the headlines for an entirely different reason and the actor’s love life has been creating a lot of buzz lately. To note, television’s adorable actor is no more single now and has found his love in London-bases Uditi Singh.

And while the celebs prefer keeping their love life under the wraps, Karan has thrown caution to the wind. Interestingly, his social media pictures have been speaking volumes about his love life these days and they certainly make an adorable pair. For the uninitiated, Karan and Uditi have been dating each other for over six months now and are going strong with their relationship. In fact, he dropped hints about his love affair in June 2019 after he shared their first pic together. The rumours also state that the Remix actor often flies to London to be with his lady love. On the other hand.

Take a look at Karan Wahi and Uditi Singh’s love-filled pics together:

To recall, Karan was said to be dating model Jinita Sheth earlier until they called it quits two years ago. Talking about the work front, the television actor is known for his performances in movies like Dill Mill Gayye, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, ‘Teri Meri Love Stories, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai etc.

Credits :Instagram

Read More