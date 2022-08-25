Karan Wahi, Krystle Dsouza, Rithvik Dhanjani are shooting 'very seriously' and we totally believe them; PIC

Karan Wahi has been one of the prominent names in the Telly world and has been a part of numerous daily soaps, and has also hosted several reality shows. Karan made his television debut with the show Remix, and post this, he made a notable space in the hearts of the audiences. Speaking about his social life, the actor has maintained quite an active presence on his social media handle. As a part of the industry for such a long period, the actor shares some real unbreakable bonds with many celebs and is often spotted hanging out with them.

Karan enjoys a massive fan following on his social media handle and often keeps fans updated with his whereabouts Today, Karan shared a picture with his best friends Krystle Dsouza, and Rithvik Dhanjani. In this photo, the trio is decked up in similar color contrast outfits and are shelling out some major best friend forever goals. The three are seen cracking fun poses as they get clicked. Sharing this picture, Karan captioned, "SHOOTING Seriously for a Project I Swear".

On the personal front, Karan has been dating Uditi Singh for some years now. He made his relationship official by sharing a post on social media.

Karan Wahi's career:

Karan made his television debut with the show Remix. After the show, he has been part of numerous TV shows like Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Kasamh Se, Dill Mill Gayye, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Kahani Hamari...Dil Dosti Deewanepan Ki among others. Karan has also been part of several reality shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Comedy Nights with Kapil, Box Cricket League 2, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. He has also hosted numerous popular shows like Nach Baliye 5, Indian Idol Junior, Dance India Dance Super Moms, Dance India Dance 7, and many more.

Karan also starred in 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend' along with Anya Singh, Nakuul Mehta, and Jaaved Jaaferi and essayed a pivotal role. Karan is presently seen opposite Niyati Fatnani in Star Bharat's show titled 'Channa Meraya'.

