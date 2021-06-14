Karan Wahi reminisces fond memories with SSR as he remembers him: May you find happiness where ever you are

As the world remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary, Karan Wahi also gave a glimpse of his fond memories with the late actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput is all over the news today. For the uninitiated, it has been a year since his demise left everyone in deep shock. And while the late actor’s friends and family continue to miss Sushant, his massive fan following has also taken to social media to pay a tribute. Amid this, several television actors have remembered the Pavitra Rishta actor. Joining them, Karan Wahi has also penned an emotional message for his dear friend as he misses his presence in his life.

The actor shared a video on Instagram giving a glimpse of his fond memories with Sushant. Interestingly, the video also had Sushant’s popular track Qaafirana from Kedarnath being played in the background. In the caption, Karan wrote that he prays Sushant is happy wherever he is. “Memories are all I have of you. My prayers have everything I wanted to say to u. My friend, My brother may u be on your eternal journey and find happiness where ever you are. I miss u bhai. Till we meet again,” he added.

Take a look at Karan Wahi’s post remembering Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary here:

Earlier, Sushant’s close friend Mahesh Shetty, who had shared the screen space with him in Pavitra Rishta, had also shared a beautiful picture with the late actor. He captioned the image as, “This is how I'll always remember you bhai. जब तक यादें रहेंगी... मुलाकातें होति रहेंगी. Love you meri jaan... now & forever #sushantsinghrajput” along with a heart emoticon.

