Karan Wahi reveals he took inputs from Raftaar for his character in 'Hundred'
In the series, Karan plays the character of Manohar Dahiya aka Mad-E who is a rapper, DJ and musician from Haryana.
"I did a lot of prep for myself to figure out how Mad-E would speak, how he would conduct himself etc. To figure out the music based aspects, I sat down with Raftaar paaji and took some inputs since I was working with him on a show at the time," Karan said.
"He even wrote some original works for rap for me to use for my character. Of course, his work was way too good for a DJ rapper like Mad-E. I also put in a bit of what I have experienced with guys similar to Mad-E into the character," he added.
In the series, Lara Dutta is seen as ACP Saumya Shukla.
Police waalon ko tip pakdaana, aur doston se yaari nibhaane mein Mad-E na Hundred on Hundred hai!
The Hotstar Specials show chronicles the misadventures of two contrasting women, set in the backdrop of Mumbai, its chawls and crime gangs. Described as a masala entertainer, the show also stars Rinku Rajguru.
It is co-directed by Ruchi Narain, Ashutosh Shah and Taher Shabbir. The cast includes names like Sudhanshu Pandey, Parmeet Sethi, Rohini Hattangidi, Arun Nalawde and Makarand Deshpande. The eight-episode series launched on April 25 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.
The show is about a terminally ill girl looking for thrills, who is hired to be an undercover agent by an ambitious female cop looking for a promotion.
It tells their story as they get together to accomplish their own goal in 100 days.
