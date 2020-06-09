Karan Wahi’s girlfriend Uditi Singh paints the town red on his birthday; Shares their love filled pics

On Karan Wahi’s 34th birthday, his lady love Uditi Singh shared a beautiful post for her main man and it is all about love.

Karan Wahi is one of the television actors who aces the art of winning millions of hearts with his charm and swag. He has been ruling the television industry for over a decade now and enjoys a massive fan following. Be it his handsome looks, his cute tactics or his anchoring skills, everything about Karan makes the ladies gasping for breath. So, when this handsome actor turned a year older today, he was inundated with best wishes from friends and fans across the world. However, all eyes were on his lady love Uditi Singh who did pen sweet message for the birthday boy.

Uditi shared a special post for Karan on Instagram wherein the Remix actor was seen enjoying the sunset on the beach. Showering love on her main man, Uditi captioned the image as, “May your big day be as special as you are to me ......Happy birthday @karanwahi.” This isn’t all. The lady also shared unseen pictures with the Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari actor as they were in white t-shirts while painting the town red with their love. Uditi also wrote, “Happy Happy birthday my love.”

Take a look at Uditi Singh’s birthday wish for Karan Wahi:

To note, Karan and Uditi have been dating each other for a while now and have been going strong with their relationship. While the adorable couple it enjoying every bit of their relationship, there are reports that they are planning to tie the knot soon. However, the Remix actor has clarified saying the wedding is not on the cards for them as of now.

