Karan Wahi sends a beautiful birthday wish for lady love Uditi Singh amid lockdown & it’s all about happiness

With the 21 day lockdown going on, each of us is bound to stay at home to curb the spread of coronavirus. And while many of us have been cribbing about missing the social life, there are some who are busy finding solace in small things around them. Amid this lockdown, television heartthrob Karan Wahi took an opportunity to wish his lady love Uditi Singh on her 24th birthday in the most adorable way and it was all about love and happiness.

The renowned television actor shared a couple of pictures with the birthday girl from one of their vacation wherein he was seen making goofy faces as they posed for the camera. Dressed in a black t-shirt and pyjamas, Karan looked dapper and made a perfect pair with Uditi who looked lovely in her maroon dress. In the caption, the Dill Mill Gayye star wrote, “Happpy Happy Bday Baby. It’s Not the best time to celebrate ur bday but may u find happiness in everything around u. To celebrating many more together @uditisinghh.” Looks like Karan is missing being with his girl on her special day.

Take a look at Karan Wahi’s birthday message for Uditi:

For the uninitiated, Karan, who was said to be in a relationship Jinita Sheth, has been dating London based Uditi Singh for almost a year and are going strong with their relationship with every passing day. In fact, ever since Karan dropped hints about their love affair in June last year, their social media PDA speak volumes about their bond. Besides, the handsome hunk often flies to London to spend time with his lady. Isn’t it romantic?

Credits :Instagram

