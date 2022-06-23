Karan Wahi gives an update on his poor health; Says 'Last 5 days have been brutal'

Karan Wahi is one of the most popular actors and hosts in the entertainment industry. He is presently seen in the new show Channa Mereya. The actor recently shared a story on his social media giving an update on his poor health. Karan revealed that he has been very sick for the last 4-5 days and was resting. He also shared that he has taken tests and they have come out negative.

In the story shared by Karan Wahi, he wrote, “Hey everyone, the last 5 days have been brutal if I can use that word. Have never experienced such a high fever, bone-crushing body ache and headaches which I can’t describe. Though all my tests came negative, I didn’t have the power to get out of bed. Thankfully like always ill come back Stronger, Fitter, Better. Thankyou for all the msgs u guys sent toc check on me. Really greatful for all the concern u show.”

He added further, “And please keep your surroundings clean. Dengue and Malaria are on the rise because of the monsoons. Make sure there is no stagnant water anywhere around you. I am perfectly fine now. Eating well taking my vitamins and resting as much as I can. Thankyou once again.”

Karan Wahi started his acting career with the youth-based show Remix and has worked in numerous other shows including Kasamh Se, Dill Mill Gayye, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Kahani Hamari...Dil Dosti Deewanepan Ki, and many more. He was last seen in the web series Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2 along with Nakuul Mehta, Anya Singh, and Sarah Jane Dias.

