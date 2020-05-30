Karan Wahi, Shivin Narang, Sehban Azin send birthday love to co star Jennifer Winget; Wish her better tomorrow

As Jennifer Winget is celebrating her 35th birthday today, her co-stars from various shows showered the actress with endless love and best wishes.

is one of the most bubbly actresses in the telly world and there are no second thoughts about it. She is known as the epitome of talent and panache and never fails to impress the audience with her acting chops. In fact, Jennifer also enjoys a massive fan following on social media who never fails to shower love on this powerhouse of talent. So as the diva turns a year older today, she was inundated with birthday wishes from fans and friends across the world.

Joining them her co-stars from different shows also showered her with immense love. Shivin Narang, who had shared the screen space with Jennifer in Beyhadh 2, posted pictures of himself with his Maya from the shooting of the revenge drama on Instagram. He was all praises for the actress on her quarantine birthday and called her “the most talented, most hardworking & the most fun loving” person. Shivin wrote, “Happy birthday to the most talented, most hardworking & the most fun loving my MAYA @jenniferwinget1 From rudyboy we want partyy after this lockdown. #jenniferwinget #shivinnarang #beyhadh2 #quartinebirthday.”

On the other hand, Jennifer’s Bepannaah co-star Sehban Azim also shared a beautiful picture with the birthday girl and wished her a better tomorrow. He wrote, “On your birthday let's dream for a better tomorrow for each one of us and let’s wish that life gets better soon for everyone who's going through hard times this year.... Amen. Happy birthday and stay blessed.”

Among the other celebs to send birthday love to Jennifer Winget on her quarantine birthday was her Dill Mill Gayye co-star Karan Wahi and Code M co-star Tanuj Virwani.

Here’s a look at celebrity birthday wishes for Jennifer Winget:

Credits :Instagram

