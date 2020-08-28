Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu set to embrace parenthood again; Actor thanks God for the beautiful blessing

Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu are all set to become parents again. The duo took to their social media handles to share this 'happy news' in the cutest and sweetest way possible. Take a look.

Just a few days ago, Virat Kohli and made everyone go 'awww' as they announced their pregnancy. Now, a much-loved couple from the Telly world has shared a 'good news' with fans. We're talking about Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu. A few moments ago, the couple took to their social media handles to reveal that they are all set to embrace parenthood once again. Yes, after two adorable twin daughters, Vienna and Bella, Karanvir and Teejay are going to welcome another child soon.

It is an extra special day for Karanvir today (August 28, 2020), as the actor, is celebrating his birthday, and he took this occasion to share the 'happy news' of becoming a parent again with the world. Karanvir and Teejay news of their pregnancy in the cutest and sweetest way possible. The duo did a special photoshoot, wherein they can be seen playing with the clay and having a gala time together. Teejay is also seen flaunting her baby bump as they prep up to welcome another little munchkin in their lives.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Coronavirus outbreak: Karanvir Bohra on ensuring his twins stay sanitised throughout

Both, Karanvir and Teejay, penned down heartwarming notes as they revealed that they are expecting another child. While Karanvir expressed his gratitude towards God for this beautiful blessing and claimed that it is his 'best birthday gift ever.' Teejay thanked the little one for believing that they (Karanvir and her) are worthy of having him or her.

Take a look at Karanvi and Teejay's posts here:

As soon as the couple shared this news, their fans and friends from the industry showered them will loads of love and blessings. Surbhi Jyoti, Srishty Rode, Gauahar Khan, Aamna Sharif, and many others were surprised and sent in their congratulatory messages to the soon-to-be parents.

Well, Bella and Vienna are soon going to be big sisters and the Bohra family is going to welcome another angel to their 'happy family.' Here's sending Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu all the love. Hearty congratulations to the couple!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Karanvir Bohra and Shruti Seth reveal what they want to change about their character in Shararat

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×