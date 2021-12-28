Karanvir Bohra on Asim-Shehnaaz tweet controversy: The ones who are gone would like to see us smile

A few days back, Shehnaaz Gill was seen enjoying her time at an engagement party. The actress was seen dancing along with others on Jugni. It was her first public event after her friend Sidharth Shukla’s demise on September 2. The video which went viral yesterday led to a controversy with some netizens trolling her for dancing at a party. Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz had shared a cryptic tweet about people moving on too soon, due to which netizens trolled him.

Soon after that, a war began on Twitter. Shehnaaz's followers attacked Asim for his post, while the latter's fans defended his tweet. Actor Karanvir Bohra has also criticized Asim for what he had said. In an interview with Etimes TV Karanvir shared, “We all are trying to heal, I’m trying to come out from a dark space too, I lost a really dear friend, mentor, guide Rishi Nrityapragya ji yesterday. So many people have lost their loved ones especially in these past two years, but we all have to move on. We don't have a choice. The ones who are gone would like to see us smile. We can't stay sad forever.”

Asim recently tweeted again saying that his post yesterday was not aimed at Shehnaaz. He said, “Guys I got your attention I think and I need to clear this now.. I lost of my good friend last month from jammy and few of my friends from the same group are partying Ryt now in Goa.. so I was actually them not who u all are assuming and remember if I wanna say anything I have those guts to come up say it directly … I have close ones too, I have my hommies around too so stop targeting stop taking out loop holes and stop sympathy.”



