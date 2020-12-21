Karanvir Bohra blessed with daughter; Drashti Dhami, Ankita Lokhande, Anita Hassanandani and others pour love

Drashti Dhami, Shweta Tiwari, Ankita Lokhande, Anita Hassanandani, Gauahar Khan, Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij, Arjun Bijlani and several others sent congratulatory messages to Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu for welcoming another baby girl to their family.

Karanvir Bohra's family has hot got even bigger, as he has welcome another member. The actor and his wife Teejay Sidhu have embraced parenthood once again, as they are blessed with a baby girl. Yes, Karanvir and Teejay are now parents to three daughters. Teejay gave birth to their third child in Canada, and the actor revealed the 'happy news' on his Instagram handle.

The dotting father shared a video holding his newborn in his arms. While Karanvir was grinning with happiness to hold his angel, his two daughters Bella and Vienna, were also happy to welcome their little sister. Karanvir shared a fun-loving video with his newborn and penned a heartening note on her arrival. Karanvir is over the moon to become a father to three daughters now, who he calls 'Charlie's Angels.' The actor is excited and ecstatic that now three 'queens' will rule his and Teejay's life, and he couldn't have been happier. Karanvir also thanked the almighty for blessing him with these angels.

As soon as Karanvir shared the good news on social media, he was bombarded with love and blessings. His friends from the Television industry also wished him for this new addition to his family. , Shweta Tiwari, Ankita Lokhande, , Gauahar Khan, Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij, , and several others sent congratulatory messages to Karanvir Bohra and Teejay for once again becoming parents to a baby girl.

Gauahar Khan, who is set to tie the knot on December 25 with Zaid Darbar wrote, 'Congratulations. God bless you guys.' Jay Bhanushali expressed, 'Congratulations bro. My God, I can imagine the excitement so happy to see this post. Lots of blessings to all the three devis.' Mahhi Vij also showered love. Drashti Dhami went, 'Awwwwwwww congratulations,' while Arjun Bijali was all hearts and congratulated the duo.

Anita Hassanandani, who is expecting her first child, wrote, 'Congratulations.' Shweta Tiwari was awestruck and wrote, 'Aweeeieeeee. Congratulations Papa!' Ashmit Patel was left wowed, and commented, 'Wow wow wow!!! Three beautiful Angels. Congratulations Manjo and Tee. Calling you’ll soon.' 's husband Raj Kundra also poured love and wrote, 'God bless bro what an amazing feeling all over again. Congratulations to the family.'

Take a look at Karanvir's post and his friends' congratulatory messages here:

