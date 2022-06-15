Karanvir Bohra: Case filed against the actor for allegedly duping 40-year-old woman of Rs 1.99 crore; Report

Karanvir Bohra is a popular name in the television industry, and he has been part of the entertainment industry for more than a decade. The actor has got into a major controversy as he has been accused of allegedly duping a woman. A case has been registered against him and five other people in Oshiwara police station for allegedly duping a 40-year-old woman of Rs 1.99 crore after promising her a return at 2.5% interest.

As shared by the ANI on Twitter, "Case registered against 6 people including actor Manoj Bohra alias Karanvir Bohra for allegedly cheating a 40-year-old woman of Rs 1.99 crores after promising to return it at 2.5% interest; woman claimed that only an amount of over Rs 1cr was returned: Oshiwara PS"

The follow-up tweet reads as, "The woman also claimed that when she asked for the amount, Bohra & his wife Tajinder Sidhu did not respond properly & threatened to shoot her. Police have started an investigation & will soon record their statements: Oshiwara Police Station".

Karanvir Bohra, whose real name is Manoj Bohra, has participated in numerous reality shows such as Nach Baliye 4, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Khatron Ke Khiladi 5, Bigg Boss 12, and is infamously known as not being able to win any of them.

Earlier, the actor and his wife were in the news after they enrolled their twin girls in a school in Canada. The television star later admitted that it was one of the most difficult decisions for the couple as parents.

