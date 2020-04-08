Karanvir Bohra criticizes Donald Trump's retaliation threat against India over Hydroxychloroquine supply

Karanvir Bohra has criticized US President Donald Trump's retaliation threat against India for the supply of hydrochloroquine. Read on for further details about the same.

In a surprising state of events, US President Donald Trump had made a retaliation threat against India given that the country fails to export the anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine which has been currently touted for the treatment against Coronavirus. This statement made by Trump left many in utter shock while a few others fumed with anger over the same. He has also been criticized by many on social media for making the controversial retaliation statement against the country on Monday.

Former Bigg Boss contestant and TV actor Karanvir Bohra has recently criticized the US President on the same grounds and addressed him through the medium of a video on Twitter. He has questioned Trump’s statement while saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already agreed to supply hydroxychloroquine to the United States and in that case, there is no need for a threat to come from the former’s side. The actor also adds that the country will not keep quiet given that such kind of retaliation is ever used.

Check out Karanvir Bohra's tweet below:

Respected realDonaldTrump we as a nation didnt appreciate the baseless threat you gave is as a country and to our honourable Prime Minister Mr narendramodi plss listen to the video on feelings.

And hoping I've put my point across. #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/yev7m1Hrjz — Karanvir Bohra (KVBohra) April 7, 2020

Karanvir goes on to say that India’s Prime Minister also has the same kind of courage and voice with an army of 1.3 billion standing beside him. The Qubool Hai actor has also added a caption along with the video that reads, “Respected @realDonaldTrump we as a nation didnt appreciate the baseless threat you gave is as a country and to our honourable Prime Minister Mr @narendramodi plss listen to the video on feelings. And hoping I've put my point across. #JaiHind.”

