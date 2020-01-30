Karanvir Bohra deported at Delhi airport for not furnishing valid documents; questions airlines' procedure

Bohra was bound to take a connecting flight from Delhi to Kathmandu but was not allowed to proceed as he was carrying his Aadhar Card as identity proof.

Actor Karanvir Bohra used his social media presence to share with his fans that he was detained at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi while on his way to Nepal on Thursday. The social media savvy star was not allowed to fly to Nepal as he did not have the required travel documents. Bohra was bound to take a connecting flight from Delhi to Kathmandu but was not allowed to proceed as he was carrying his Aadhar Card (UID). Turns out, if you are flying to Nepal, Aadhar is not a valid identity document in Nepal for Indian nationals.

Taking to Twitter, Bohra wrote, "Deported at Delhi airport on my way to #nepal.trvlng wid #adhaarcar not allowed Nepal gov alows (PP,voters ID & Adhaar by road,by air only PP & VI)Then,Y did @airindiain in Mumbai let me fly with my Adhaar?Y didn't they stop me there? #indianembassy @DrSJaishankar @IndiaInNepal."

Deported at Delhi airport on my way to #nepal.trvlng wid #adhaarcar not allowed

Nepal gov alows (PP,voters ID & Adhaar by road,by air only PP & VI)Then,Y did @airindiain in Mumbai let me fly with my Adhaar?Y didn't they stop me there? #indianembassy @DrSJaishankar @IndiaInNepal — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) January 30, 2020

Bohra questioned the airlines' procedure as he asked why wasn't he intimated at the Mumbai airport itself. However, the airlines then clarified Bohra's doubt as they shared a link of all the travel documents required. The airlines tweeted, "Dear Mr Bohra please find details regarding documents required for visit to Nepal in the link ..The requirement of documents is from Immigration authorities."

The actor replied saying, "Thank u 4 this link,& I believe not only 4 the passengers,its 4the officials2, how could they allow me to travel on an invalid document? If I was told in Mumbai itself I wud have arranged it immed & not make my guy fly down2 Delhi to hand me the passport."

Thank u 4 this link,& I believe not only 4 the passengers,its 4the officials2, how could they allow me to travel on an invalid document? If I was told in Mumbai itself I wud have arranged it immed & not make my guy fly down2 Delhi to hand me the passport. https://t.co/sBIA3MlvLg — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) January 30, 2020

Well, we hope Bohra finally furnished his passport and is currently enjoying the weather in Nepal.

Credits :Twitter

Read More