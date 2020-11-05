Karanvir Bohra is elated post Gauhar Khan & Zaid Darbar's engagement; Shares a special VIDEO for them

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have recently announced their engagement on social media. Check out how Karanvir Bohra has reacted to the same.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s wedding rumours were doing rounds on social media for quite some time. Finally, the couple has put an end to all the speculations recently. The two of them have announced their engagement on social media much to the excitement of the fans. The couple is seen surrounded by balloons and lovingly looking into each other’s eyes. We cannot help but mention the words ‘She said yes’ that were inscribed in one of the large balloons.

Numerous celebs have congratulated the couple on their upcoming wedding. Among them is Karanvir Bohra who has shared a special video meant for Gauahar and Zaid. He also performs a skit in which he initially uses a face filter and hilariously states about having asked Gauahar out for coffee. A little while later, Karanvir comes to his own self and expresses his excitement about the couple’s wedding. He writes, “Oh my god! Best news today @gauaharkhan you are getting married....yahooooooooo!!! So so so happy for you guys @zaid_darbar. Welcoming you guys soon to the happy club.”

Check out a screenshot of the video below:

Well, happiness has also knocked on the doors of Karanvir Bohra as his wife Teejay is pregnant. The couple is already blessed with two munchkins, Bella and Vienna. And now, they are all set to embrace parenthood again. Talking about Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, the couple had been dodging questions related to their relationship for a long time. There were reports about the two of them tying the knot on November 22 but that didn’t turn out to be true.

Credits :Karanvir Bohra Instagram

