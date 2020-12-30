Karanvir Bohra feels 'pleasured' as he tries to make his new born daughter smile while feeding her; Watch

Karanvir Bohra always shares adorable videos and pictures of his daughters on social media.

It is always seen that fathers can go to any extent to make their daughters smile and actor Karanvir Bohra is doing the same. He is on cloud nine ever since he has become a dad again. The actor always shares videos or pictures of his newborn daughter on social media and with every picture, he proves that he is the best father. Today, he shared another adorable video of his daughter and himself in which he is trying to make her smile.

Karanvir shared the video on his official Instagram handle and captioned it, “They eat, they poop, they sleep...And if they are crying, they need to do one of the three and is they are quiet and not sitting, eating or pooping you are lucky that's the time to smother then with kisses....P.S. sanatise your hands and face before doing it.” In the video, the actor is seen feeding her daughter with a bottle and trying to make her smile. He says, “It's such a pleasure watching them.”

Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu are now parents to three cute daughters. The couple has been recently blessed with a third girl child.

Karanvir Bohra, known for his role in Shararat, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, has not revealed his upcoming project. The actor has also been featured in movies like Kismat Connection and Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna.

Credits :Karanvir Bohra Instagram

