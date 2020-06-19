Karanvir Bohra gets trolled for deleting TikTok after India China clash; Says 'Didn't do it to feel patriotic'

Karanvir Bohra who was quite active on Tiktok, recently announced that he is uninstalling the application to boycott 'Made in China' products after the India-China tension. The actor was trolled by some users for showing patriotism. Here's how he clarified his stance.

The Indio-China tensions escalated in the past few days. A violent face-off between the Indian Army and the Chinese troops took place leading to almost 20 Indian soldiers being martyred. After this clash, many people have begun a call to Boycott China products as a form of protest. Among them was Karanvir Bohra. The actor took to his Instagram handle to pay a heartfelt tribute to the Indian martyrs and the injured army personnel. He also announced that he is deleting (uninstalling) Tiktok from his phone.

The actor was quite active on the Chinese video-sharing application, wherein he often made funny videos to entertain everyone. However, the actor declared that he has gotten rid of the application after the India-China clash. He also said that one by one, he is starting to disassociate himself from goods and products Made in China. Then he shared a screenshot of deleting TikTok from his mobile phone, and wrote, "Thank you fo all the love you have shown me, but this is necessary. Jai hind.' And he deleted TikTok from his phone.

Many social media users and the actor's fans hailed and applauded him for his move. However, some even trolled him and slammed him for doing such antics and showing patriotism towards the country. Unlike many others, Karanvir did not keep quiet after receiving flak, and he decided to keep his stance clear after getting backlash from some people. Taking to his Twitter handle, Karanvir clarified that he did not delete the application to show patriotism. He wrote, 'Just to put the record straight, I'm not uninstalling Tiktok. "to feel patriotic" as some might say. But sometimes you do things because it's the right thing to do.'

Just to put the record straight, I'm not uninstalling @TikTok_IN "to feel patriotic" as some might say.... But sometimes you do things coz it's the right thing to do. — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) June 17, 2020

Well, this may also be Karanvir's indirect reply to Nakuul Mehta. The Ishqbaaz actor recently took a sly dig at all those showing their patriotism by uninstalling TikTok. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

