Karanvir Bohra gives a stern reply to paps for calling him ‘gareeb’ as he visited late Sidharth Shukla’s house

The telly world witnessed a massive jolt recently when Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2. While his sudden demise left everyone in disbelief, the late actor’s friends from the showbiz industry made sure to stand by his family in this difficult time. Among these was Karanvir Bohra who was also papped at Sidharth’s residence. And now the television actor is making the headlines as he slammed the paps for calling him ‘gareeb’ for his choice of car when he visited Sidharth’s residence.

Karanvir took to Instagram and shared a video wherein a person is heard passing a comment about his car and called him ‘gareeb’. Expressing his disappointment about it, the Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava actor wrote, “'Ciaz gadi mein aye hai, gareeb lag rahe hai!' So sad, are we here to make 5-star appearances? We came to meet a mother who just lost her son. And this is what certain press people notice during such a grieving time? This is exactly what gives press people a bad name.” Soon celebs like Nikitin Dheer, , Sristhy Rode, Simple Kaul etc came in his support and expressed their disappointment in the comment section.

Take a look at Karanvir Bohra’s post:

Meanwhile, speaking about Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise, the news has left his loved ones and fan army heartbroken. Several celebs had taken to social media to pay a tribute to the Dil Se Dil Tak actor. Karanvir had written, “This is devastating... I'm beyond shocked. how can this happen??? What kind of joke is God is playing with us. Sending prayers to his family.. may God give them strength to bear this loss... #sidharthshukla take care of yourself in heaven .... and rest in peace #omnamoshivaya”.

