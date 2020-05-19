Karanvir Bohra has a virtual reunion with Shararat costars; Reveals what he has learnt during the lockdown

Karanvir Bohra reveals he has learnt an imporant lesson about parenting during the lockdown.

Karanvir Bohra, Shruti Seth, Harsh Vashisht, Aditi Malik, and Simple Kaul had a Shararat reunion on zoom call and its got all the 90 kids gushing. We all remember sitting on our couch and watching the three fairies chant 'Shring Vring Sarvaling Bhoot bhavishya Vartaman Badling' and solve their daily problems with ease. Shruti Seth played Jiya Malhotra, the youngest fairy in the house who sought guidance from her Nani to learn magical powers whereas Karanvir Bohra impressed fans as college heartthrob, Dhruv.

While the star cast of Shararat reminisced the good times spent on the sets while they shot for the show 13 years ago, Shruti Seth, Karanvir Bohra, and others also spoke about the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and how they're coping with the situation. Each of them has a lesson learned during the lockdown that they shared with the fans today. Talking about his experience, Karanvir Bohra said that he has learned to be more patient and responsible as a father as he's spending more time with his children during the lockdown.

Karanvir further said that kids are often more attached to their mothers as they spend more time with them. They call their moms first when anything happens to them as they develop a sense of trust. Having said that, he feels happy that his children have started looking up to him now as he has begun giving more time to them. Karanvir Bohra has also been feeding people during the lockdown. He has joined an initiative as a part of which his mother cooks food at home and the actor distributes it to the needy. He also urges fans to do the same and says that feeding one hungry person can also make a difference.

Co-stars Shruti Seth, Harsh Vashisht, Simple Kaul, and Aditi Malik also agreed to the same. Harsh Vashisht who played the role of Raja in Shararat revealed that he distributes food and cold water to people sitting under a tree near his house. He also suggests that one could offer cold water to the policemen on duty during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Catch the full conversation here:

