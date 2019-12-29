Karanvir Bohra, Hussain Kuwajerwala, Kavita Kaushik & other TV actors attend Kushal Punjabi's prayer meet

While many took to social media to express shock and grief, some other TV stars mourned the loss of Punjabi -- a fun loving and doting friend and dad.

The year is not ending on a sweet note for most television actors. The TV fraternity was in for a rude shock on Friday when the news of actor Kushal Punjabi committing suicide surfaced. While many took to social media to express shock and grief, some other TV stars mourned the loss of Punjabi -- a fun loving and doting friend and dad. While the cause of his suicide is not yet known, the actor left behind a suicide note in which he stated that no one was to be held responsible for his death. Punjabi, who has a three-year-old son, had reportedly split from his wife Audrey Dolhin, who was in Shangai at the time of Punjabi's suicide.

Kushal was reportedly suffering from depression and was taking anti-depressants. His marriage of 4 years did not work out well and he was going through a tough time post his separation. His suicide has left many wondering how people suffer in silence. The actor's last rites were held on 28 December and many from the TV industry were present to offer their condolences.

Today, on 29 December, a prayer meet was held by the family and many stars turned up for the same. Punjabi's wife Audrey was also spotted at the venue but she quickly left while covering her face. Other stars who were present for the prayer meet included Kavita Kaushik, Karanvir Bohra, Hussain Kuwajerwala and Rajesh Khera among many others.

Take a look at some of the TV stars who were in attendance:

