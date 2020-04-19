Karanvir Bohra is pampering himself amidst the lockdown; Shares picture with face pack and nail paint
On Sunday, Karanvir took to Instagram and shared a picture in which his twin daughters Vienna and Bella can be seen applying nail paint on his nails. Isn't it adorable?
"Never have I been so indulgent.. looks like the roles of the Bollywood actresses will have some competition.. I have the masters at work," he captioned the image.
Karan is also seen putting on a face pack.
Not only this, he even tagged actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt and Disha Patani in his post, telling them to "beware".
Karanvir, who is best known for his role in "Shararat", got married to Teejay in 2006.
