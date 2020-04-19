  1. Home
  2. tv

Karanvir Bohra is pampering himself amidst the lockdown; Shares picture with face pack and nail paint

Fathers can go to any extent to make their daughters happy, and actor Karanvir Bohra is also doing the same.
7457 reads Mumbai
Karanvir Bohra is pampering himself amidst the lockdown; Shares picture with face pack and nail paintKaranvir Bohra is pampering himself amidst the lockdown; Shares picture with face pack and nail paint
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

On Sunday, Karanvir took to Instagram and shared a picture in which his twin daughters Vienna and Bella can be seen applying nail paint on his nails. Isn't it adorable?

"Never have I been so indulgent.. looks like the roles of the Bollywood actresses will have some competition.. I have the masters at work," he captioned the image.

Karan is also seen putting on a face pack.

Not only this, he even tagged actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt and Disha Patani in his post, telling them to "beware".

Karanvir, who is best known for his role in "Shararat", got married to Teejay in 2006.

Also Read EXCLUSIVE: Coronavirus outbreak: Karanvir Bohra on ensuring his twins stay sanitised throughout

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement