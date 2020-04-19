Karanvir Bohra is pampering himself amidst the lockdown; Shares picture with face pack and nail paint

Fathers can go to any extent to make their daughters happy, and actor Karanvir Bohra is also doing the same.

On Sunday, Karanvir took to Instagram and shared a picture in which his twin daughters Vienna and Bella can be seen applying nail paint on his nails. Isn't it adorable?

"Never have I been so indulgent.. looks like the roles of the Bollywood actresses will have some competition.. I have the masters at work," he captioned the image.

Karan is also seen putting on a face pack.

Not only this, he even tagged actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Jonas, and in his post, telling them to "beware".

Karanvir, who is best known for his role in "Shararat", got married to Teejay in 2006.

Credits :IANS

