Karanvir Bohra pays condolence to B Praak and Meera Bachan on losing their newborn

Karanvir Bohra is a popular name in the entertainment industry, who has been part of several TV shows in the past many years. The actor recently shared an emotional post on social media as he paid his condolences to singer B Praak and his wife Meera Bachan over their newborn’s demise. On Wednesday evening (June 15), B Praak shared a piece of very saddening news. B Praak and his wife Meera Bachan were expecting their second child, but unfortunately, the couple lost their newborn baby at the time of birth.

The singer took to social media and shared a note that read, "With deepest pain we have to announce that our new born baby has passed away at the time of birth. It is the most painful phase we going through as parents. We would like to thank all the doctors and the staff for their endless efforts and support. We are all devastated at this loss and request you all to kindly us our privacy ast this time. Yours Meera & B Praak.”

See post here-

After the post, actor Karanvir Bohra tweeted, “Nothing more devastating than losing a child. May Waheguru carry you through this, brother. Love, strength, healing to you & Meera. Blessings to the angel in heaven…”

See the tweet here-

Karanvir’s wife Teejay had written, “The hardest thing in the world.. to surrender your baby to Waheguru's loving arms… May God be with you and your wife.. May he give you love and strength during the hardest time of your life… love and hugs and healing…”

Karanvir and his wife Teejay recently came to the limelight when the couple was accused of duping a woman with a large sum of money.

