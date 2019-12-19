Karanvir Bohra pens a message for fans as Dil Se Di Dua Saubhagyavati Bhava completes 8 years since it aired

Karanvir Bohra, who is best known as ‘Viraj’ for playing the abusive husband on screen in ‘Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava’, penned down a heartfelt message for his fans, as the show completed 8 years today. The actor received a lot of appreciation for his role, especially for his acting and it was considered one of his finest works, among all the multiple roles that he has played on-screen.

The Big Boss 12 fame opened up about how he loved playing the role but hated that his character indulged in domestic violence. He also shared that the upcoming generation needs to be taught about how to respect women, with the help of right upbringing and parenting. "Also Would like to add, that the future of our children starts with the right upbringing, it starts from home. The first thing our children need to see and taught are the women being respected in the family, having a voice and children need to see equality being practised in the family.”

ALSO READ: Karanvir Bohra says 'couldn't have asked for a better life partner' on wife Teejay Sidhu's birthday

Karan is really grateful to everyone who worked with him on the show. The show first aired on December 18, 2011. It revolved around the struggles of a middle-class woman, being married to a rich guy, who indulged in physical assault. This was one of the most successful shows of Karanvir’s career. The show had Sriti Jha, Harshad Chopda and Karanvir Bohra in the lead roles. Apart from sharing the screen with Sriti Jha, the actor was also seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shararat, Naagin 2 and Qubool Hai. The actor made it really big after being honoured with the Best Actor in a Negative Role for his serial.

​