Karanvir Bohra pens a random heartfelt note for wife Teejay: I walked in love with you

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu tied the knot in 2006 and are proud parents of three daughters including twins.

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu are one of the most loved couples in the television industry. They have always given us major couple goals and never shy away from expressing their love for each other. Recently, the couple welcomed their third daughter. Karanvir Bohra, who is a doting father, always shares adorable pictures and videos of his kids. They are already parents to twin daughters. And today once again Karanvir created a buzz on the internet by sharing a heartwarming post for his wife and fans are gushing over it.

Taking it to his Instagram, he wrote, “Read a beautiful piece somewhere sweety @bombaysunshine and every word expresses the way I feel about you. That I didn't fall in love with you, I walked in love with you with eyes wide open. Choosing to take every step along the way, I believe in fate and destiny but I also believe that we are fated to do the things that we'd choose anyway..... And I chose you, I chose you in a hundred lifetimes, in a hundred worlds, in any version of reality id find you wanted choose you.”

He also shared a beautiful picture of them. Actor Ashmit Patel also dropped a heart emoji for the couple in the comment section.

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu got married in 2006 in Bangalore. Karanvir Bohra is a known face in the television industry. He has been part of many popular shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay in which his role of Prem was highly appreciated.

Credits :Karanvir Bohra Instagram

