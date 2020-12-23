Karanvir Bohra shares an adorable video with his newborn little angel; says 'Tum hi ho pehle, tum hi ho akhir'

Karanvir Bohra, who has become father for the second time, has shared a video where he is holding his little angle in his arm.

Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu have been recently blessed with a third baby. They are already parents to two cute twin daughters Bella and Vienna and now they have welcomed a third girl child to their happy family. Karanvir, who is a doting father, cannot stop gushing about his newborn and has been constantly sharing pictures and videos of his little angel. The actor has always given us major father-daughter goals and with the recent video, he is raising the bar. Karanvir Bohra has shared a video on his Instagram handle with a cute message.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Karanvir wrote, “Tum hi ho pehle,tum hi ho akhir".....That's How I'm going to be with all my daughter's and with the people who are my heart.... There is room for so much love, but this one is so so so special.” In the video, we can see Karanvir holding his newborn in his arm. He is extremely happy and shows three fingers indicating about his three daughters. The happiness is very much visible on his face as he looks at his little angel.

Take a look at his Instagram post here:

Recently, Karanvir had shared a very cute and adorable picture of his newborn sleeping on his stomach. He had captioned the picture as "She doesn't want to be in a cot or crib - she sleeps best like this! People will say I am spoiling her too much. But I can't help it - that's the kind of Dad I am. She brings out more love in me than I even knew I had. @bombaysunshine Sweety, thanks for this picture.”

Teejay Sidhu delivered their third child in Vancouver, Canada. Karanvir had flown down to Canada a few days ago to be with his family and wife.

