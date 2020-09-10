Karanvir Bohra supports Ankita Lokhande after Shibani's attack: Seen how responsible you were with Sushant

After Shibani Dandekar slammed Ankita Lokhande for her statement on Rhea Chakraborty, Karanvir Bohra backed the actress and tweeted in support of Ankita.

Ankita Lokhande and Shibani Dandekar were involved in a war of words on Thursday when the latter slammed the actress for her post on Rhea Chakraborty. For the unversed, Ankita had penned a detailed note in which she blamed Rhea for supporting late actor and boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's drug habits. Reacting to this, Shibani stood up in Rhea's defense and called her the 'princess of patriarchy'. She slammed Ankita for her comments and alleged that she has played a "major role in this 'witch-hunt.'

However, Ankita's fans and Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti came out in her support. Actor Karanvir Bohra also backed Ankita and wrote, "I've known u back when u & Sushant were together, @anky1912 I've seen how loving & responsible u were with him.If things didn't work out,they didn't work out, but it's sad 2c individuals taking personal jibes without knowing you and him. #istandwithyou #AnkitaLokhande."

Take a look:

I've known u back when u & Sushant were together, @anky1912 I've seen how loving & responsible u were with him.If things didn't work out,they didn't work out, but it's sad 2c individuals taking personal jibes without knowing you and him. #istandwithyou #AnkitaLokhande https://t.co/vq2yZis3Ia — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) September 10, 2020

Part of Ankita's note read, "Should she (Rhea) have allowed a depressed man to consume drugs? How is that going to help? His condition would deteriorate to a level that would make a man take the action that SSR has allegedly taken. She was the closest person to him at that time. On one hand, she says she was coordinating with all the doctors for his betterment of health on request of SSR, and on the other hand, she was coordinating drug logistics for him."

Slamming this note, Shibani said, "Such a grotesque letter by (Ankita). This princess of patriarchy who has never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant, clearly she wants her two seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted. She has played a major role in this 'witch-hunt' and she needs to be called out! She also just needs to shut the hell up. Enough Ankita! No one has more hate in their heart (?) than you."

ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande SLAMS Rhea Chakraborty for supporting SSR’s alleged drug abuse; Shweta Singh Kirti agrees

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×