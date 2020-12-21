Karanvir Bohra, Teejay welcome a baby girl after Bella, Vienna; He assures to take care of his 'teen deviyaan'

Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu have welcomed their third child. The couple is blessed with a baby girl. The actor shared his happiness on social media with a heartwarming post.

Karanvir Bohra is on cloud nine, and he has all the reasons to be. The actor has become a father again and welcomed another baby girl. Yes, Karanvir and his wifey Teejay Sidhu are blessed with a baby girl. The couple is already parents to two cute twin daughters, Bella and Vienna. And now, they have added another baby girl to their 'happy family.'

The actor is grinning in happiness after his third daughter's arrival. He took to his social media handle to share the 'good news' with everyone. Sharing his joy on Instagram Karanvir penned a heartwarming note and revealed how lucky he is to be a father of 'three daughters' now. 'I can't even imagine the bolt of happiness that is going through my veins. I can't help but believe that I'm a father of three girls..yahooooo!' expressed Karanvir.

He continued, 'Life can't get better than this. Imagine ruling the world with these 3 Queens in my life. Thank you, God, for all these angels in my life. I will take the best care of them because they are my teen deviyaan - Laxmi, Saraswati, and Parvati.'

In the clip, Karanvir along with Bella and Vienna look overwhelmed to welcome the little munchkin into their beautiful family. The dotting father also asserted that it is going to be a crazy journey now with three daughters in his life. Bella and Vienna showered their love on daddy Karanvir as they kissed and embraced him. As soon as Karanvir shared the news, fans started showering the couple with love and blessings.

Meanwhile, Teejay Sidhu delivered the baby girl in Vancouver, Canada. Karanvir had flown down to Canada a few days ago, to join his family and welcome his third kid. Karanvir and Teejay are super happy to be blessed with another baby girl.

Here's wishing Telly Town's adorable couple Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu many many congratulations for their new addition to the family!

