Karanvir Bohra, wife Teejay & family celebrate the 4th birthday of daughters Bella & Vienna; See PHOTOS

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu's twins have turned four and the entire family is indulged in the celebrations. Check out the pictures here.

Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu are one of the most beloved couples of Indian telly town. The two of them embraced parenthood four years back much to the excitement of their fans. They are the doting parents of two daughters, Bella and Vienna. There is no denying this fact that the two little munchkins enjoy a huge fan following on social media. The Qubool Hai actor and his wife have captured every moment of the girls and shared with fans.

Today marks the fourth birthday of the twin girls and their parents have made sure to make it a special one for them. They have already shared glimpses of the birthday celebration on social media. The best part is that Bella and Vienna’s grandparents have also joined them in the same. The little munchkins twinned in white and pink outfits as they blew the cakes together that had their names inscribed in them.

Check out the pictures below:

Happiness has knocked at the door of the Bohra house again as Karanvir and Teejay are all set to embrace parenthood again. They announced the same on social media a few weeks earlier. Talking about the actor, he is currently gearing up for his next project that is titled, Kutub Minar. He also jetted off to Dehradun along with Sanjay Mishra to shoot for the movie. Apart from the duo, it also features Minissha Lamba in a pivotal role. For the unversed, the movie has been helmed by Raaj Aashoo.

Also Read: Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu set to embrace parenthood again; Actor thanks God for the beautiful blessing

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×