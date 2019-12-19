Karanvir Bohra wishes former Shararat co star Shruti Seth on her birthday; latter gives a hilarious reply

Karanvir Bohra has sent his birthday wishes to former co - star Shruti Seth on her birthday. Shruti also gave a hilarious reply to Karanvir. Check out his Instagram post.

Many of us definitely remember the popular show Shararat from the 90s which almost became a household name at that time. Well, any 90s kid will surely remember this amazing show which literally won the hearts of many during its time. Shararat, was, in fact, one of the most popular and beloved shows of the 1990s. Even now, the actors of the show often meet up and share glimpses of the same on their respective social media handles.

Recently, Karanvir Bohra who portrayed the role of Dhruv in Shararat, penned a heartwarming for his former co – star Shruti Seth who played his on – screen wife on the same. He shares a throwback picture with Shruti on his Instagram handle and writes, “Happy birthday to this beautiful soul @shru2kill.... They say we can't choose family but the friends that come on our lives are the the families on a soul level, we were meant to connect.... May God shower you and your loved ones with so much of wealth, Good health and happiness.”

Check out Karanvir’s Instagram post below:

In response, Shruti Seth also gives a hilarious reply to Karanvir. She writes, "Donkey now you remembered???" For the uninitiated, Shararat was a fantasy sitcom which premiered back in the year 2003 and went off air in 2007. Well, as we all know, numerous other popular shows from the 90s have been brought back in the form of web series, we can surely hope that the makers will reconsider bringing back Shararat to the silver screen soon. Do you want to see your favourite Shararat stars collaborate together again? Stay hooked to know more.

